Fête de Noel à La Porcherie La Porcherie, 4 décembre 2023, La Porcherie.

La Porcherie,Haute-Vienne

L’association Tornamaï et la municipalité vous propose la fête de noël, expositions, jeux pour les enfants, buvette, et vin chaud offert.

A 20h30 Bal Trad, de fourmis dans les pieds en roulotte. Entrée libre.

La Porcherie 87380 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Tornamaï association and the municipality invite you to the Christmas party, with exhibitions, games for children, refreshments and free mulled wine.

At 8:30pm Bal Trad, de fourmis dans les pieds en roulotte. Free admission

La asociación Tornamaï y el ayuntamiento organizan una fiesta de Navidad con exposiciones, juegos para niños, refrescos y vino caliente gratis.

A las 20.30 h Bal Trad, hormigas en los pies en caravana. Entrada gratuita

Der Verein Tornamaï und die Gemeinde bieten Ihnen ein Weihnachtsfest mit Ausstellungen, Spielen für Kinder, Getränken und kostenlosem Glühwein.

Um 20:30 Uhr: Bal Trad, de fourmis dans les pieds en roulotte. Freier Eintritt

