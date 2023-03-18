LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament Firminy Firminy Catégories d’Évènement: Firminy

Loire

LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament, 18 mars 2023, Firminy Firminy. LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy Salle Le Firmament Firminy Loire Salle Le Firmament Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy

2023-03-18 – 2023-03-18

Salle Le Firmament Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy

Firminy

Loire Firminy EUR 20 20 Après l’énorme succès de la première édition ‘LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK’ revient ! UN PROGRAMME GRANDIOSE UNIQUE EN FRANCE avec 3 DES PLUS PRESTIGIEUSES FORMATIONS INTERNATIONALES. Une soirée entre CHANSONS MUSIQUE ET CLAQUETTES IRLANDAISES info@saintpatrick.fr +33 6 80 74 99 32 https://www.saintpatrick.fr/ Salle Le Firmament Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy Firminy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-06 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Firminy, Loire Autres Lieu Firminy Adresse Firminy Loire Salle Le Firmament Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy Ville Firminy Firminy lieuville Salle Le Firmament Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian, 42700 Firminy Firminy Departement Loire

Firminy Firminy Firminy Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/firminy firminy/

LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament 2023-03-18 was last modified: by LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament Firminy 18 mars 2023 42700 Firminy Salle Le Firmament Firminy Loire Firminy, Loire Loire Salle Le Firmament 3 Rue Dorian Salle Le Firmament Firminy

Firminy Firminy Loire