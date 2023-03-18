LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK Salle Le Firmament Firminy Firminy
LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK
2023-03-18 – 2023-03-18
EUR 20 20
Après l’énorme succès de la première édition ‘LA PLUS BELLE DES SAINT-PATRICK’ revient ! UN PROGRAMME GRANDIOSE UNIQUE EN FRANCE avec 3 DES PLUS PRESTIGIEUSES FORMATIONS INTERNATIONALES. Une soirée entre CHANSONS MUSIQUE ET CLAQUETTES IRLANDAISES
info@saintpatrick.fr +33 6 80 74 99 32 https://www.saintpatrick.fr/
