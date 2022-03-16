La place d’une autre Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Alpes

Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol

La place d'une autre Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol, 16 mars 2022, Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol. Le Fayore Chaillol 1600

2022-03-16

Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol Hautes-Alpes Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol EUR Film de Aurélia Georges (1h52) avec Lyna Khoudri, Sabine Azéma et Maud Wyler. http://cinevadrouille.pagesperso-orange.fr/ Le Fayore Chaillol 1600 Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol

