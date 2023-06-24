Fête Saint-Jean La picotière Appeville
Fête Saint-Jean La picotière, 24 juin 2023, Appeville.
Appeville,Manche
Concert « Road to Seventies » , restauration sur place..
2023-06-24 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 . .
La picotière
Appeville 50500 Manche Normandie
Road to Seventies » concert, food and drink available on site.
Concierto « Road to Seventies », con comida y bebida disponibles in situ.
Konzert « Road to Seventies » , Essen und Trinken vor Ort.
