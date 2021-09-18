La petite entreprise en concert Nogent-le-Rotrou, 18 septembre 2021, Nogent-le-Rotrou.

La petite entreprise en concert 2021-09-18 – 2021-09-18
Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir Nogent-le-Rotrou

  Le groupe Ma Petite Entreprise chante Bashung pour un concert festif à Nogent-le-Rotrou ! Pass sanitaire obligatoire.

lapetitentreprise.live@gmail.com

la petite entreprise

dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-06 par