Découverte du village de La Perrière et de la foret de Bellême au pas des Percherons.
Balade d’environ 1 heure
Sous réserve de bonnes conditions météorologiques.
Payant. 12 personnes maximum.
Informations, règlements et inscriptions à l’Office de Tourisme..
2023-08-12 14:30:00 fin : 2023-08-12 17:30:00. .
Belforêt-en-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie
Discover the village of La Perrière and the Bellême forest in the footsteps of the Percherons.
Approx. 1 hour walk
Subject to good weather conditions.
Charges apply. 12 people maximum.
Information, payment and registration at the Tourist Office.
Descubra el pueblo de La Perrière y el bosque de Bellême siguiendo las huellas de los percherones.
Aproximadamente 1 hora a pie
Sujeto a buenas condiciones meteorológicas.
De pago. máximo 12 personas.
Información, pago e inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo.
Entdecken Sie das Dorf La Perrière und den Wald von Bellême im Schritt der Percherons.
Spaziergang von etwa 1 Stunde
Vorbehaltlich guter Wetterbedingungen.
Kostenpflichtig. maximal 12 Personen.
Informationen, Regelungen und Anmeldungen beim Fremdenverkehrsamt.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme