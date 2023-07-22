La Perrière au pas des Percherons La Perrière Belforêt-en-Perche, 22 juillet 2023, Belforêt-en-Perche.

Belforêt-en-Perche,Orne

Découverte du village de La Perrière et de la foret de Bellême au pas des Percherons.

Balade d’environ 1 heure

Sous réserve de bonnes conditions météorologiques.

Payant. 12 personnes maximum.

Informations, règlements et inscriptions à l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-07-22 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-22 17:30:00. .

La Perrière Office de Tourisme de La Perrière

Belforêt-en-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Discover the village of La Perrière and the Bellême forest in the footsteps of the Percherons.

Approx. 1 hour walk

Subject to good weather conditions.

Charges apply. 12 people maximum.

Information, payment and registration at the Tourist Office.

Descubra el pueblo de La Perrière y el bosque de Bellême siguiendo las huellas de los percherones.

Aproximadamente 1 hora a pie

Sujeto a buenas condiciones meteorológicas.

De pago. máximo 12 personas.

Información, pago e inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo.

Entdecken Sie das Dorf La Perrière und den Wald von Bellême im Schritt der Percherons.

Spaziergang von etwa 1 Stunde

Vorbehaltlich guter Wetterbedingungen.

Kostenpflichtig. maximal 12 Personen.

Informationen, Regelungen und Anmeldungen beim Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme