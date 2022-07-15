LA PAUSE BIEN-ETRE Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot Catégorie d’évènement: Neufchâtel-Hardelot

LA PAUSE BIEN-ETRE Neufchâtel-Hardelot, 15 juillet 2022, Neufchâtel-Hardelot.

2022-07-15 – 2022-08-27

Longe-côte, sophrologie, pilate, randonnée, marche nordique, gym douce etc. 
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 11h30, en partenariat avec KMCO. 
Inscriptions sur www.kayak-opale.fr http://www.kayak-opale.fr/

