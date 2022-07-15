LA PAUSE BIEN-ETRE Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot
LA PAUSE BIEN-ETRE Neufchâtel-Hardelot, 15 juillet 2022, Neufchâtel-Hardelot.
LA PAUSE BIEN-ETRE Neufchâtel-Hardelot
2022-07-15 – 2022-08-27
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Longe-côte, sophrologie, pilate, randonnée, marche nordique, gym douce etc. nDu lundi au vendredi de 9h à 11h30, en partenariat avec KMCO. nInscriptions sur www.kayak-opale.fr
http://www.kayak-opale.fr/
Longe-côte, sophrologie, pilate, randonnée, marche nordique, gym douce etc. nDu lundi au vendredi de 9h à 11h30, en partenariat avec KMCO. nInscriptions sur www.kayak-opale.fr
Neufchâtel-Hardelot
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par