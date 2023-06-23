EN veux-tu? en V’LA! fête ses 12 ans ! La Parole Errante Montreuil, 23 juin 2023, Montreuil.

EN veux-tu? en V’LA! fête ses 12 ans ! Vendredi 23 juin, 18h00 La Parole Errante

yo les gens, on va bientôt fêter nos 12 ans

réservez votre VENDREDI 23 JUIN : ça va être une belle soirée !!!

pour cette occasion on a monté un plateau qui ne devrait pas vous laisser indifférent(e)s

on s’est fait plaisir, et on espère que ça vous fera plaisir aussi… voici ce qui vous attend cette année :

DON VITO (Leipzig) – epileptic funky noise

https://donvito.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/bAqFYSQQFKU

https://youtu.be/_wJfEbwaLxw

https://youtu.be/lb5kRvODDc8

SILENCE (Nancy) – kraut rock / post-punk / psychedelic / noïse

https://silence77.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/uYzZfo0RMgM

https://youtu.be/OtuoGu6DhE4

DRIVE WITH A DEAD GIRL (Lille) – cold noise rock

https://drivewithadeadgirl.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/GBIpkY3CfGA

https://youtu.be/C24JZeIDAe0

SIREN’S CARCASS (Amiens) – electro punk & chiptune 8-bits

https://soundcloud.com/sirens-carcass

https://youtu.be/9a2JgSLAewA

https://youtu.be/41asRyyefVI

NOUЯITURE (Paris) – MindFuckRock

https://nouriture.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/9akAATydj7Q

https://youtu.be/xsf-3Og379w

+ Sarah Bristol qui sera là pour passer du bon son

+ stands labels & expos (détails à venir)

vendredi 23 juin

La Parole Errante

9 rue François Debergue

93100 Montreuil

métro Croix de Chavaux (ligne 9)

https://laparoleerrantedemain.org

ouverture des portes à 18h

premier groupe à 19h

LA FÊTE !!

PRIX LIBRE !!

hey les gens, on espère que vous viendrez à plein

running order et timing prévisionnel de la soirée : infos à venir

espace label & distro : infos à venir

stands expo artistes/graphistes : infos à venir

La Parole Errante est située au 9, rue François Debergue

93100 Montreuil

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-23T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-23T23:59:00+02:00

musique