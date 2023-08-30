PIQUE NIQUE MUSICAL La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre
PIQUE NIQUE MUSICAL La Papinère Sucé-sur-Erdre, 30 août 2023, Sucé-sur-Erdre.
Sucé-sur-Erdre,Loire-Atlantique
Venez pique-niquer entre amis ou en famille dans le Parc Germaine Le Goff.
La Papinère Parc Germaine le Goff
Sucé-sur-Erdre 44240 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Come and have a picnic with friends or family in the Germaine Le Goff Park
Venga a hacer un picnic con los amigos o la familia en el Parc Germaine Le Goff
Machen Sie ein Picknick mit Freunden oder der Familie im Parc Germaine Le Goff
