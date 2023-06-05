ATELIER DU LIEN : DESSIN DE MODÈLES VIVANTS La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète Sète Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Sète ATELIER DU LIEN : DESSIN DE MODÈLES VIVANTS La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète, 5 juin 2023, Sète. Sète,Hérault .

2023-06-05 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-05 16:00:00. EUR.

La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri

Salle bleu Pavillon

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Sète Autres Lieu La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Adresse La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Ville Sète Departement Hérault Lieu Ville La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète

La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/sete/

ATELIER DU LIEN : DESSIN DE MODÈLES VIVANTS La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète 2023-06-05 was last modified: by ATELIER DU LIEN : DESSIN DE MODÈLES VIVANTS La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète La Palanquée 3bis rue Gabriel Péri Salle bleu Pavillon Sète 5 juin 2023