La Nuit Fantastique (Avant-dernière) Cinéma Katorza Nantes, samedi 13 avril 2024.

Gratuit : non 19 € tarif uniquePetit-déjeuner, boissons et confiseries offerts Réservation fortement conseillée, dès le 25 mars 2024 : en ligne sur katorza.fr ou aux caisses du Katorza

Samedi 13 avril 2024 de 22h30 à l’aube, 4 films, 1 court-métrage. 22h30 : « Rafting sur marée humaine » – court-métrage. 22h45 – « The Seeding » de Barnaby Clay (USA-2023) 1h34 – vost – Thriller fantastique pervers et oppressant. 00h30 – « Late night with the devil » de Cameron Cairnes et Colin Cairnes (Australie-Emirats Arabes Unis-2023) 1h26 – vost – Découvert au PIFFF, ce film est incontestablement le coup de coeur de l’Absurde Séance. 02h00 – Pause Petit-déjeuner. 02h30 – « The well » de Federico Zampaglione (Italie-2023) 1h31 – vost – Un film d’horreur gore pour amateurs du genre. 04h15 – « Destroy All Neighbors » de Josh Forbes (USA-2023) 1h30 – vost – Une comédie déjantée gore et totalement improbable. Interdit aux moins de 16 ans.

Cinéma Katorza Centre Ville Nantes 44000

02 51 84 90 60 https://nantes.katorza.fr/ https://www.absurdeseance.fr/