La Nuit Fantastique (Avant-dernière) Cinéma Katorza Nantes

La Nuit Fantastique (Avant-dernière) Cinéma Katorza

samedi 13 avril 2024.

2024-04-13 22:30
19 € tarif unique. Petit-déjeuner, boissons et confiseries offerts. Réservation fortement conseillée, dès le 25 mars 2024 : en ligne sur katorza.fr ou aux caisses du Katorza  

Samedi 13 avril 2024 de 22h30 à l’aube, 4 films, 1 court-métrage. 22h30 : « Rafting sur marée humaine » – court-métrage. 22h45 – « The Seeding » de Barnaby Clay (USA-2023) 1h34 – vost – Thriller fantastique pervers et oppressant. 00h30 – « Late night with the devil » de Cameron Cairnes et Colin Cairnes (Australie-Emirats Arabes Unis-2023) 1h26 – vost – Découvert au PIFFF, ce film est incontestablement le coup de coeur de l’Absurde Séance. 02h00 – Pause Petit-déjeuner. 02h30 – « The well » de Federico Zampaglione (Italie-2023) 1h31 – vost – Un film d’horreur gore pour amateurs du genre. 04h15 – « Destroy All Neighbors » de Josh Forbes (USA-2023) 1h30 – vost – Une comédie déjantée gore et totalement improbable. Interdit aux moins de 16 ans.

Cinéma Katorza, Centre Ville, Nantes 44000
02 51 84 90 60 https://nantes.katorza.fr/

13 avril 2024
44000
Cinéma Katorza
3 Rue Corneille
Nantes
Loire-Atlantique
19 € tarif uniquePetit-déjeuner, boissons et confiseries offerts Réservation fortement conseillée, dès le 25 mars 2024 : en ligne sur katorza.fr ou aux caisses du Katorza
Cinéma Katorza Nantes
47.21363517499998
-1.5626959329999863
47.213635175, -1.562695933

