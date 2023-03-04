LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS TOURS Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire

Tours

LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS, 4 mars 2023, TOURS. LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-04 à 18:30 (2023-03-04 au ). Tarif : 18.0 à 70.0 euros. Gala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-Boxing LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIESGala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-boxing.16éme édition fait son retour au palais des sports de Tours , un événement sportif majeur qui Promet à nouveau un spectacle de très grande qualité. Avec un tournoi international dans la catégorie des 72 kg et des supers Fights K1 et MUAY THAI qui s’annonce explosif.Info pratique :Toute sortie est définitive. Votre billet est ici PALAIS DES SPORTS TOURS bd De Lattre de Tassigny Indre-et-Loire Gala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-Boxing LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES



Gala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-boxing. 16éme édition fait son retour au palais des sports de Tours , un événement sportif majeur qui Promet à nouveau un spectacle de très grande qualité. Avec un tournoi international dans la catégorie des 72 kg et des supers Fights K1 et MUAY THAI qui s’annonce explosif. Info pratique :

Toute sortie est définitive. .18.0 EUR18.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire, Tours Autres Lieu PALAIS DES SPORTS Adresse bd De Lattre de Tassigny Ville TOURS Tarif 18.0-70.0 lieuville PALAIS DES SPORTS TOURS Departement Indre-et-Loire

PALAIS DES SPORTS TOURS Indre-et-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tours/

LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS 2023-03-04 was last modified: by LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS PALAIS DES SPORTS 4 mars 2023 Palais des Sports Tours

TOURS Indre-et-Loire