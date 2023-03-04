LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS, 4 mars 2023, TOURS.

LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIES PALAIS DES SPORTS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-04 à 18:30 (2023-03-04 au ). Tarif : 18.0 à 70.0 euros.

Gala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-Boxing LA NUIT DES TITANS SERIESGala international Boxe Thaï et Kick-boxing.16éme édition fait son retour au palais des sports de Tours , un événement sportif  majeur qui Promet à nouveau un spectacle de très grande qualité. Avec un tournoi international dans la catégorie des 72 kg et des supers Fights K1 et MUAY THAI qui s’annonce explosif.Info pratique :Toute sortie est définitive.

PALAIS DES SPORTS TOURS bd De Lattre de Tassigny Indre-et-Loire

