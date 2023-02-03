La Nuit des livres Harry Potter Bouxwiller Bouxwiller
25 Grand Rue Bouxwiller 67330
2023-02-03 – 2023-02-03
EUR La librairie Bouq’s participe à l’événement La Nuit des Livres Harry Potter!
Des animations, des jeux seront proposés, des cadeaux sont à gagner!
Venez participer au Grand Tournoi des Sorciers!
N’hésitez pas à venir en sorciers!
+33 7 88 41 25 83
