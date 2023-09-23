La Nef invite « More Women On Stage » La Nef Angoulême, 23 septembre 2023, Angoulême.

Angoulême,Charente

Ouverture de saison. La Nef invite « More women On Stage »

avec Ottis Coeur – Calling Marian – Myciaa – Dirty Shades – Big Tiff – Witty Fool – Estelle Mortelle – Hawkins and Fellows – Fosse.

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 17:00:00. .

La Nef rue Louis Pergaud

Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Season opening. La Nef invites « More women On Stage

with Ottis Coeur ? Calling Marian ? Myciaa ? Dirty Shades ? Big Tiff ? Witty Fool ? Estelle Mortelle ? Hawkins and Fellows ? Fosse

Inauguración de la temporada. La Nef invita a « Más mujeres en escena

con Ottis Coeur ? Llamada Marian ? Myciaa ? Dirty Shades ? Big Tiff ? Witty Fool ? Estelle Mortelle ? Hawkins y Fellows ? Fosse

Eröffnung der Saison. La Nef lädt « More women On Stage » ein

mit Ottis Coeur ? Calling Marian ? Myciaa ? Dirty Shades ? Big Tiff ? Witty Fool ? Estelle Mortelle ? Hawkins and Fellows ? Grube

Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême