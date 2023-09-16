Notes à la Mothe La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 16 septembre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Notes à La Mothe – 8e édition

Les 16 et 17 septembre à La Mothe Saint Héray

Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (Accordéon solo)
Sammy Decoster – Digitale Sauvage (duo)

Réservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net.
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Notes à La Mothe – 8th edition

September 16 and 17 at La Mothe Saint Héray

Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (Accordion solo)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (duo)

Reservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net

Notes à La Mothe – 8ª edición

16 y 17 de septiembre en La Mothe Saint Héray

Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (solo de acordeón)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (dúo)

Reservas: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net

Notizen in La Mothe – 8. Ausgabe

Am 16. und 17. September in La Mothe Saint Héray

Axel Bauer (Solo)
Daniel Mille (Akkordeon solo)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (Duo)

Reservierungen: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net

