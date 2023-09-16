Notes à la Mothe La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Notes à la Mothe La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 16 septembre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Notes à La Mothe – 8e édition
Les 16 et 17 septembre à La Mothe Saint Héray
Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (Accordéon solo)
Sammy Decoster – Digitale Sauvage (duo)
Réservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net.
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . .
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Notes à La Mothe – 8th edition
September 16 and 17 at La Mothe Saint Héray
Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (Accordion solo)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (duo)
Reservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net
Notes à La Mothe – 8ª edición
16 y 17 de septiembre en La Mothe Saint Héray
Axel Bauer (solo)
Daniel Mille (solo de acordeón)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (dúo)
Reservas: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net
Notizen in La Mothe – 8. Ausgabe
Am 16. und 17. September in La Mothe Saint Héray
Axel Bauer (Solo)
Daniel Mille (Akkordeon solo)
Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (Duo)
Reservierungen: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net
Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Pays Mellois