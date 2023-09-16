Notes à la Mothe La Mothe-Saint-Héray Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

La Mothe-Saint-Héray Notes à la Mothe La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 16 septembre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray. La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres Notes à La Mothe – 8e édition Les 16 et 17 septembre à La Mothe Saint Héray Axel Bauer (solo)

Daniel Mille (Accordéon solo)

Sammy Decoster – Digitale Sauvage (duo) Réservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net.

Notes à La Mothe – 8th edition September 16 and 17 at La Mothe Saint Héray Axel Bauer (solo)

Daniel Mille (Accordion solo)

Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (duo) Reservations: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net Notes à La Mothe – 8ª edición 16 y 17 de septiembre en La Mothe Saint Héray Axel Bauer (solo)

Daniel Mille (solo de acordeón)

Sammy Decoster ? Digitale Sauvage (dúo) Reservas: lapetiteorangerie@laposte.net Notizen in La Mothe – 8. Ausgabe Am 16. und 17. September in La Mothe Saint Héray Axel Bauer (Solo)

Daniel Mille (Akkordeon solo)

