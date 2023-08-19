Vide-maisons géant La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 19 août 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Vide-maisons géant

Samedi 19 et Dimanche 20 août – 8h à 18h30

Entre 50 et 100 foyers mothais dénichent leurs trésors et les proposent à la vente dans leur propriété.

Plan des propriétés concernées disponible au parking du Moulin l’Abbé, allée Madeleine GELIN.

ACIM 06 82 49 72 65.

2023-08-19 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 18:30:00.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



