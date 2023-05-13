Les petits philosophes Bibliothèque municipale, 13 mai 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Les petits philosophes

Le 13 mai de 10h30 à 12h pour les 4-10 ans, à la bibliothèque municipale de La Mothe Saint Héray avec la section Culture et patrimoine des Maillons mothais

Gratuit

Renseignements 06 03 02 16 24.

Bibliothèque municipale Rue du Pont l’Abbé

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The little philosophers

May 13 from 10:30 am to 12 pm for the 4-10 years old, at the municipal library of La Mothe Saint Héray with the section Culture and heritage of the Maillons mothais

Free

Information 06 03 02 16 24

Los pequeños filósofos

13 de mayo, de 10.30 a 12.00 h, para niños de 4 a 10 años, en la biblioteca municipal de La Mothe Saint Héray con la sección Cultura y Patrimonio de los Maillons mothais

Gratis

Información 06 03 02 16 24

Die kleinen Philosophen

Am 13. Mai von 10.30 bis 12 Uhr für 4- bis 10-Jährige in der Stadtbibliothek von La Mothe Saint Héray mit der Abteilung Kultur und Kulturerbe von Les Maillons mothais

Kostenlos

Auskunft 06 03 02 16 24

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Pays Mellois