Le 13 mai de 10h30 à 12h pour les 4-10 ans, à la bibliothèque municipale de La Mothe Saint Héray avec la section Culture et patrimoine des Maillons mothais
Gratuit
Renseignements 06 03 02 16 24.
Bibliothèque municipale Rue du Pont l’Abbé
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The little philosophers
May 13 from 10:30 am to 12 pm for the 4-10 years old, at the municipal library of La Mothe Saint Héray with the section Culture and heritage of the Maillons mothais
Free
Information 06 03 02 16 24
Los pequeños filósofos
13 de mayo, de 10.30 a 12.00 h, para niños de 4 a 10 años, en la biblioteca municipal de La Mothe Saint Héray con la sección Cultura y Patrimonio de los Maillons mothais
Gratis
Información 06 03 02 16 24
Die kleinen Philosophen
Am 13. Mai von 10.30 bis 12 Uhr für 4- bis 10-Jährige in der Stadtbibliothek von La Mothe Saint Héray mit der Abteilung Kultur und Kulturerbe von Les Maillons mothais
Kostenlos
Auskunft 06 03 02 16 24
