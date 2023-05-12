Marché et animation C’est quoi la chanson ? Place Clèmenceau, 12 mai 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

C’est quoi la chanson ?

Vendredi 12 mai sur le marché de 17h à 19h place Clémenceau à La Mothe Saint Héray

Animation à 18h30

Renseignements : 05 49 05 01 41.

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 19:00:00. EUR.

Place Clèmenceau

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



What is the song?

Friday, May 12 at the market from 5 to 7 pm at Place Clémenceau in La Mothe Saint Héray

Animation at 6:30 pm

Information : 05 49 05 01 41

¿Cuál es la canción?

Viernes 12 de mayo en el mercado de 17:00 a 19:00 h en la plaza Clémenceau de La Mothe Saint Héray

Animación a las 18.30 h

Información : 05 49 05 01 41

Was ist das für ein Lied?

Freitag, 12. Mai auf dem Markt von 17 bis 19 Uhr Place Clémenceau in La Mothe Saint Héray

Animation um 18.30 Uhr

Auskunft: 05 49 05 01 41

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Pays Mellois