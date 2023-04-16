Le Printemps de l’Orangerie 5 Allée de l’Orangerie, 16 avril 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Le Printemps de l’Orangerie

Du 16 avril au 8 mai, du vendredi au dimanche et les jours fériés

De 14h30 à 19h à l’Orangerie à La Mothe Saint Héray

Renseignements : 05 49 05 01 41.

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-05-08 19:00:00. EUR.

5 Allée de l’Orangerie L’Orangerie

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Orangery Spring

From April 16th to May 8th, from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays

From 2:30 pm to 7 pm at the Orangery in La Mothe Saint Héray

Information : 05 49 05 01 41

Primavera en el invernadero

Del 16 de abril al 8 de mayo, de viernes a domingo y festivos

De 14:30 a 19:00 h en la Orangerie de La Mothe Saint Héray

Información : 05 49 05 01 41

Der Frühling in der Orangerie

Vom 16. April bis zum 8. Mai, von Freitag bis Sonntag und an Feiertagen

Von 14.30 bis 19 Uhr in der Orangerie in La Mothe Saint Héray

Auskunft: 05 49 05 01 41

Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par OT Pays Mellois