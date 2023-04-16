Le Printemps de l’Orangerie 5 Allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Le Printemps de l’Orangerie
Du 16 avril au 8 mai, du vendredi au dimanche et les jours fériés
De 14h30 à 19h à l’Orangerie à La Mothe Saint Héray
Renseignements : 05 49 05 01 41.
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Orangery Spring
From April 16th to May 8th, from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays
From 2:30 pm to 7 pm at the Orangery in La Mothe Saint Héray
Information : 05 49 05 01 41
Primavera en el invernadero
Del 16 de abril al 8 de mayo, de viernes a domingo y festivos
De 14:30 a 19:00 h en la Orangerie de La Mothe Saint Héray
Información : 05 49 05 01 41
Der Frühling in der Orangerie
Vom 16. April bis zum 8. Mai, von Freitag bis Sonntag und an Feiertagen
Von 14.30 bis 19 Uhr in der Orangerie in La Mothe Saint Héray
Auskunft: 05 49 05 01 41
