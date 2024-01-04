Descente aux lampions LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Catégories d’Évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Hautes-Pyrénées Descente aux lampions LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 4 janvier 2024, Bagnères-de-Bigorre. Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-04 18:30:00

fin : 2024-01-04 LA MONGIE Descente aux lampions au profit de l’Association AFSA ( syndrome d’Angelmann) : 1€ reversé/participant

Tarif : 3€

Inscription obligatoire à l’ESI : 06 36 23 98 01.

LA MONGIE Descente aux lampions au profit de l’Association AFSA ( syndrome d’Angelmann) : 1€ reversé/participant

Tarif : 3€

Inscription obligatoire à l’ESI : 06 36 23 98 01

Ouvert à tous .

LA MONGIE rendez-vous au pied du téleski Turon 1 (village)

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

Mise à jour le 2023-12-08 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Code postal 65200 Lieu LA MONGIE Adresse LA MONGIE rendez-vous au pied du téleski Turon 1 (village) Ville Bagnères-de-Bigorre Departement Hautes-Pyrénées Lieu Ville LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Latitude 42.9098059 Longitude 0.17712238 latitude longitude 42.9098059;0.17712238

LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bagneres-de-bigorre/