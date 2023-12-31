Animation du nouvel an à la Mongie LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
LA MONGIE
– Concert avec le groupe « Bad News » (pop, rock) à partir de 15h
– DJ « GAET » (généraliste) à partir de 18h
– Feu d’artifice, 21h.
LA MONGIE
– Concert with « Bad News » (pop, rock) from 3pm
– DJ « GAET » (general music) from 6pm
– Fireworks, 9pm
LA MONGIE
– Concierto del grupo « Bad News » (pop, rock) a partir de las 15h00
– DJ « GAET » (música general) a partir de las 18.00 horas
– Fuegos artificiales, 21.00 h
LA MONGIE
– Konzert mit der Gruppe « Bad News » (Pop, Rock) ab 15 Uhr
– DJ « GAET » (Generalist) ab 18h
– Feuerwerk, 21h
