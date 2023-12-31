Animation du nouvel an à la Mongie LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Catégories d’Évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre

LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

– Concert avec le groupe « Bad News » (pop, rock) à partir de 15h

– DJ « GAET » (généraliste) à partir de 18h

– Feu d’artifice, 21h.

2023-12-31 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

LA MONGIE Place de la Grenouillère

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



LA MONGIE

– Concert with « Bad News » (pop, rock) from 3pm

– DJ « GAET » (general music) from 6pm

– Fireworks, 9pm LA MONGIE

– Concierto del grupo « Bad News » (pop, rock) a partir de las 15h00

– DJ « GAET » (música general) a partir de las 18.00 horas

– Fuegos artificiales, 21.00 h LA MONGIE

– Konzert mit der Gruppe « Bad News » (Pop, Rock) ab 15 Uhr

– DJ « GAET » (Generalist) ab 18h

LA MONGIE

– Konzert mit der Gruppe « Bad News » (Pop, Rock) ab 15 Uhr

– DJ « GAET » (Generalist) ab 18h

– Feuerwerk, 21h

