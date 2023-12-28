Descente aux lampions LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Descente aux lampions LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 28 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.
Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2023-12-28 18:30:00
fin : 2023-12-28
LA MONGIE
Descente aux lampions au profit de l’Association AFSA ( syndrome d’Angelmann) : 1€ reversé/participant
Tarif : 3€
Inscription obligatoire à l’ESI : 06 36 23 98 01.
LA MONGIE
Horaire : 17h30
Ouvert à tous
LA MONGIE rendez-vous au pied du téleski Turon 1 (village)
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
