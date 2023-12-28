Construction neige LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Catégories d’Évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Hautes-Pyrénées Construction neige LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 1 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre. Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées LA MONGIE Animations enfants, construction en neige.

Gratuit.

2023-12-28 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-28 . .

LA MONGIE rendez-vous à l’Office de Tourisme

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



MONGIA Animations for children, snow construction.

Free EL MONJE Actividades infantiles, construcción de nieve.

Gratis DIE MONGIE Kinderanimation, Bauen aus Schnee.

