Déambulation et photo avec le père Noël LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 1 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

Déambulation du père Noël toute la journée.

Photo avec le Père Noël: Place de la Grenouillère de 11h à 12h puis de 15h à 16h..

2023-12-25 fin : 2023-12-25 . .

LA MONGIE

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Santa strolls around all day.

Photo with Santa: Place de la Grenouillère from 11am to 12pm and again from 3pm to 4pm.

Papá Noel en movimiento durante todo el día.

Foto con Papá Noel: plaza de la Grenouillère de 11:00 a 12:00 y de 15:00 a 16:00.

Der Weihnachtsmann zieht den ganzen Tag durch die Straßen.

Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann: Place de la Grenouillère von 11.00 bis 12.00 Uhr und von 15.00 bis 16.00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65