Déambulation et photo avec le père Noël LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Déambulation et photo avec le père Noël LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 1 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.
Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées
Déambulation du père Noël toute la journée.
Photo avec le Père Noël: Place de la Grenouillère de 11h à 12h puis de 15h à 16h..
LA MONGIE
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Santa strolls around all day.
Photo with Santa: Place de la Grenouillère from 11am to 12pm and again from 3pm to 4pm.
Papá Noel en movimiento durante todo el día.
Foto con Papá Noel: plaza de la Grenouillère de 11:00 a 12:00 y de 15:00 a 16:00.
Der Weihnachtsmann zieht den ganzen Tag durch die Straßen.
Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann: Place de la Grenouillère von 11.00 bis 12.00 Uhr und von 15.00 bis 16.00 Uhr.
