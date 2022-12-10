La Minute Textile Ottmarsheim, 10 décembre 2022, Ottmarsheim.

20 rue Général de Gaulle Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin Point information d’Ottmarsheim – com com porte de France Rhin sud  
2022-12-10 – 2022-12-10

Haut-Rhin

  Atelier de confection de cartes de Noël en partenariat avec le Pays des Etoffes

+33 3 89 26 27 57

 

