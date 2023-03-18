Atelier stickers La Mine Gentilly, 18 mars 2023, Gentilly.

Atelier stickers Samedi 18 mars, 14h00 La Mine Gentilly inscription

La Mine Gentilly 60 avenue Raspail, 94250 Gentilly Gentilly 94250 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.helloasso.com%2Fassociations%2Fressourcerie-la-mine%2Fevenements%2Fatelier-sticker-manga-mine%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0QgXDsHdPeRO0dpBJYK0GXdml0iyjTz4h9P2oli8Qa1BgXvgNaOBGyhtk&h=AT2LEqPZwNZE1_BN9B095B0Xd1_lrTxgeiclozY_pRXPVfSpa-spsXbMuH0nGgfbvipeYAsdCqix61crwmTcAqZ7yC23aKgbnDbKfxGh8al_hFvbOpsQVx2q5bCP1naIrrCZo3Xhwoq-phGBh0irow »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T15:00:00+01:00
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T15:00:00+01:00

atelier fablab