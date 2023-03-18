Atelier stickers La Mine Gentilly Gentilly
Atelier stickers La Mine Gentilly, 18 mars 2023, Gentilly.
Atelier stickers Samedi 18 mars, 14h00 La Mine Gentilly inscription
La Mine Gentilly 60 avenue Raspail, 94250 Gentilly Gentilly 94250 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.helloasso.com%2Fassociations%2Fressourcerie-la-mine%2Fevenements%2Fatelier-sticker-manga-mine%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0QgXDsHdPeRO0dpBJYK0GXdml0iyjTz4h9P2oli8Qa1BgXvgNaOBGyhtk&h=AT2LEqPZwNZE1_BN9B095B0Xd1_lrTxgeiclozY_pRXPVfSpa-spsXbMuH0nGgfbvipeYAsdCqix61crwmTcAqZ7yC23aKgbnDbKfxGh8al_hFvbOpsQVx2q5bCP1naIrrCZo3Xhwoq-phGBh0irow »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T15:00:00+01:00
2023-03-18T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T15:00:00+01:00
atelier fablab