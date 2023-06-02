ELYSIAN FIELDS La Mesón Marseille
ELYSIAN FIELDS Vendredi 2 juin, 20h00 La Mesón
15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)
La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13381 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{“data”: {“author”: “Ojet Studios”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Directed by Lance Scott WalkernnProduced by Ojet Studios, New YorknnFrom the album Once Beautiful Twice Removed n(October 4, 2022 – Ojet Records)nnOrder LP, CD or digital download from OJET.COM”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “Elysian Fields – Lucid Dreaming (Official Video)”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/c8uma3k9Q_Y/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8uma3k9Q_Y”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JXyfkPfIXRBf5F1PNYwwA”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “
Clip “Crows Over Cornfields” : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Scz3P15knE…
▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️
Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kODd ou par mail à contact@lameson.com.
Attention places limitées !
⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️
Site web : http://www.lameson.com
Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.
