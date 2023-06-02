ELYSIAN FIELDS La Mesón, 2 juin 2023, Marseille.

ELYSIAN FIELDS Vendredi 2 juin, 20h00 La Mesón

15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13381 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur [{"data": {"author": "Ojet Studios", "cache_age": 86400, "description": "Directed by Lance Scott WalkernnProduced by Ojet Studios, New YorknnFrom the album Once Beautiful Twice Removed n(October 4, 2022 – Ojet Records)nnOrder LP, CD or digital download from OJET.COM", "type": "video", "title": "Elysian Fields – Lucid Dreaming (Official Video)", "thumbnail_url": "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/c8uma3k9Q_Y/maxresdefault.jpg", "version": "1.0", "url": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8uma3k9Q_Y"



Clip “Crows Over Cornfields” : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8uma3k9Q_Y…Clip “Crows Over Cornfields” : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Scz3P15knE ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kODd ou par mail à contact@lameson.com.

Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Tarif : 15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-02T20:00:00+02:00

2023-06-02T23:00:00+02:00

