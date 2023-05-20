CARTE BLANCHE @ ELIAS DRIS La Mesón, 20 mai 2023, Marseille.

CARTE BLANCHE @ ELIAS DRIS Samedi 20 mai, 19h30 La Mesón

12€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

♫♫♫

La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13381 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{“data”: {“author”: “Vicious Circle Records”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Elias Dris – BEATNIK OR NOT TO BE (official video)nDigital : https://idol.lnk.to/Beatnik_or_Not_to_BenCD : http://bit.ly/EliasDris_cdnFacebook : http://bit.ly/EliasDris_FBnnDirected and Edited in New York City by Elias Dris.nFilmed by Theo Cormier & Elias Dris.nSpecial thanks to Stephane, Jessica De Vreeze, Tazzio Paris. nnBEATNIK OR NOT TO BEnRecorded at Black Box Studio by David Odlum & Elias Dris and mixed by David Chalmin.nnElias Dris : Vocal, Electric Guitar, Synthesizer nTheo Cormier : Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar.nBarrie James O’neill : Acoustic Guitar, OrgannRaphael Su00e9guinier : Drumsnnu2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 Lyrics u2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 nLife is as sharp as the blade of a knife. nViolenceu2019s everywhere down the street.nMadness is a blessing itu2019s the impulse and the beat.nnIf you donu2019t understand what Iu2019m sayingnYou can beat it. nYou can fuck it. nIu2019m the cancer of your world nAnd my weapons are my words.nnPeople are trapped in buildings nMade of blind windows and stones nI played the starving game To became an ecstasy angel.nnIf you donu2019t understand what Iu2019m sayingnYou can beat it. You can fuck it.nIu2019m the cancer of your worldnAnd my weapons are my words.nnFrom the album u00ab Beatnik Or Not To Be u00bb by Elias Dris (March 1st, 2019, Vicious Circle)nBuy : https://idol.lnk.to/Beatnik_or_Not_to_Bennu2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 Follow Elias Dris u2022u2022u2022u2022u2022nFacebook : http://bit.ly/EliasDris_FBnTwitter : http://bit.ly/EliasDris_TWnInstagram : http://bit.ly/EliasDris_IGnnu2022u2022u2022u2022u2022 Vicious Circle Records u2022u2022u2022u2022u2022nFacebook : http://bit.ly/ViciousCircle_FBnTwitter : http://bit.ly/ViciousCircle_TWnInstagram : http://bit.ly/ViciousCircle_IGnWebsite : http://bit.ly/ViciousCircle_WebnYoutube : http://bit.ly/ViciousCircle_YTb”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “Elias Dris – BEATNIK OR NOT TO BE (official video)”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0AMQKQ3nSHg/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AMQKQ3nSHg”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUoJbrobzWLSk2Kl39NBG2w”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “



Clip “ENDLESS SUMMER” :

https://youtu.be/z4Ie-S16AIc https://youtu.be/0AMQKQ3nSHgClip “ENDLESS SUMMER” : ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kOCI ou par mail à contact@lameson.com.

Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Tarif : 12€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-20T19:30:00+02:00

2023-05-20T23:00:00+02:00 Crédits : Tazzio Paris

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu La Mesón Adresse 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Ville Marseille lieuville La Mesón Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

La Mesón Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

CARTE BLANCHE @ ELIAS DRIS La Mesón 2023-05-20 was last modified: by CARTE BLANCHE @ ELIAS DRIS La Mesón La Mesón 20 mai 2023 La Mesón Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône