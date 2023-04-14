ZINDA REINHARDT La Mesón, 14 avril 2023, Marseille.

ZINDA REINHARDT Vendredi 14 avril, 20h00 La Mesón

12€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13381 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



Session live “CIGANO” :

Clip “TROUMLI” : https://youtu.be/A_9xIzIu3NUSession live “CIGANO” : https://youtu.be/UJb0ffjaXbA Clip “TROUMLI” : https://youtu.be/wLpymJzQqbA ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kOyY ou par mail à contact@lameson.com.

Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Tarif : 12€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

