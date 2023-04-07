DA BREAK La Mesón, 7 avril 2023, Marseille.

DA BREAK Vendredi 7 avril, 20h00 La Mesón

15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

♫Hip hop / Funk / Soul♫

La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13381 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{“data”: {“author”: “Da Break”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “LISTEN / BUY SINGLE : http://lf.dabreak.com/BlissSingleYtnS’abonner u00e0 notre chaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDY7tIs1OAu8E8Qlzr50HQ/?sub_confirmation=1nnDA BREAK – Concerts Release Party :nud83cudf9fufe0f 16/02/23 – New Morning (Paris) : https://bit.ly/DaBreakReleasePartyNewMorningnud83cudf9fufe0f 22/02/23 – Club Transbo (Lyon) : https://bit.ly/DaBreakReleasePartyTransbonnFollow DA BREAK on: nFacebook: http://bit.ly/2rmrna9 nInstagram: http://bit.ly/2ss1dGT nnAnimation : Peter The Moon nDessins : Bobby Dollar nnMusic by Jennifer Zonou / Ru00e9my Kaprielan / Pierre VadonnLyrics by Jennifer Zonou / Ru00e9my KaprielannProduced by La Ruche u2022 Le Label www.laruchelelabel.com nu2117 & u00a9 La Ruche u2022 Le Labelnn———————————————————- nnLyricsn nIu2019m in a mood and I think like thisnLivinu2019 part time and i hate itnMore than a year that we missinu2019 gigsnListen to my prayer let me take a whiff nLet me go back to East L.A nLet me go back and forget this nSick of livinu2019 life on replaynRoll into the wild like Will SmithnCause i sing all I knownAlways be high when Iu2019m lownI keep up, I wonu2019t fallnI donu2019t give upnNeed another hitnnI WANNA GO FOR ANOTHER…nI WANNA GO FOR ANOTHER… BLISS yeahnnI think you love it in a strange old waynAnyone there feels the same need nWe gotta take things day by daynDonu2019t wanna take da risk of gettinu2019 cold feetnEverybody on board u2018nu2019 let me gonIf youu2019re lovinu2019 my sound boominu2019, here you gonIu2019m sippinu2019 on drinks, chillinu2019 with my matesnIn my favorite park now Iu2019m feelinu2019 so greatnLittle bonds in my life I missnJust wanna go for another blissnnI WANNA GO FOR ANOTHER…nI WANNA GO FOR ANOTHER… BLISS yeahnnGuess that freakinu2019 somethinu2019nKeeps livinu2019 by my sidenAll i know is Lovinu2019nWill save us from our timenAll I do is hopinu2019nThat people of our kindnKeep on playing musicnGoes up and down our spinenn#dabreak #bliss n https://youtu.be/xbXUKUnHRPk”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “DA BREAK – Bliss”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4szu-bhMowc/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4szu-bhMowc”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDY7tIs1OAu8E8Qlzr50HQ”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “



Clip “I.L.U” https://youtu.be/4szu-bhMowcClip “I.L.U” https://youtu.be/vCpA0Bry6v4 ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kOy9 ou par mail à contact@lameson.com.

Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Tarif : 15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-07T20:00:00+02:00

2023-04-07T23:00:00+02:00 Crédits : D.R.

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu La Mesón Adresse 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Ville Marseille lieuville La Mesón Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

La Mesón Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

DA BREAK La Mesón 2023-04-07 was last modified: by DA BREAK La Mesón La Mesón 7 avril 2023 La Mesón Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône