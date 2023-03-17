SLY JOHNSON La Mesón, 17 mars 2023, Marseille.

SLY JOHNSON Vendredi 17 mars, 20h00 La Mesón

15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

{"data": {"author": "BBE TV", "cache_age": 86400, "description": "Buy or Stream the song: https://orcd.co/trustmennAnnouncing his forthcoming album u201955.4u2019, revered French vocalist, beatboxer, songwriter and producer Sly Johnson makes his BBE Music debut with single u2018Trust Meu2019.nnPerhaps best known for his decade of work with SAIAN SUPA CREW under the alias Sly The Mic Buddah, Sly Johnson has gone on to build an enviable solo career, with releases on Blue Note and Universal Jazz, and collaborations with Larry Gold, Georgia Ann Muldrow, and T3 & Elzhi from Slum Village among others.nnA soul-drenched cover of the 1979 D.J. Rogers song, u2019Trust Meu2019 features guitar by Anthony Jambon, bass by Laurent Salzard and keys from Nicholas Vella, summoning memories of classic Du2019Angelo with its combination of laid-back beats and tight harmonies.nnu2018Trust Meu2019 is the first single to be taken from u201855.4u2019, Sly Johnsonu2019s 4th studio album, slated for release in May 2022 on BBE Music.nnDirected by JG BIGGSn…nReal Music For Real People, since 1996.nWebsite: https://www.bbemusic.com/nSubscribe to our channel: https://geni.us/BBEtv", "type": "video", "title": "Sly Johnson – Trust Me (Official Video)", "thumbnail_url": "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qzed08dzD2A/maxresdefault.jpg", "version": "1.0", "url": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzed08dzD2A", "thumbnail_height": 720, "author_url": "https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFI1aw_bIkig8ttaeoGm2Jg", "thumbnail_width": 1280, "options": {"_end": {"label": "End on", "placeholder": "ex.: 11, 1m10s", "value": ""}, "_start": {"label": "Start from", "placeholder": "ex.: 11, 1m10s", "value": ""}, "_cc_load_policy": {"label": "Closed captions", "value": false}, "click_to_play": {"label": "Hold load & play until clicked", "value": false}}, "html": "



CLIP “I’M CALLING YOU” feat. Ayo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzed08dzD2A&ab_channel=BBETVCLIP “I’M CALLING YOU” feat. Ayo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz30-4qkib4 ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/kOwu ou par mail à contact@lameson.com. Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

