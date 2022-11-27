CLAIRE DAYS + NICOLAS TORRACINTA La Mesón, 27 novembre 2022, Marseille.

CLAIRE DAYS + NICOLAS TORRACINTA Dimanche 27 novembre, 18h30 La Mesón

15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

La Mesón 52 rue Consolat 13001 Marseille

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tlAVB9IgUU NICOLAS TORRACINTA

Nicolas Torracinta est un guitariste chanteur qui baigne depuis son enfance dans la tradition Corse mêlée à une culture musicale moderne. Avec son frère Fanou Torracinta et au sein du groupe L’Alba, il poursuit son parcours et affirme son implication artistique. En 2018, il séjourne en Angleterre afin d’y écrire la trame d’un nouveau projet. Ainsi, l’univers anglophone se mêlera à ses racines et produit un premier album : The Granary intimiste et mystérieux, doté de textures plus électriques et aériennes. Un univers intimiste aux sonorités planantes évoquant l’univers du conte.

Clip » BEWARE OF THE DARKNESS » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOEnaMGQ300 ▪️ INFOS PRATIQUES ▪️

Billetterie ici : https://urlz.fr/jpE5 ou par mail à contact@lameson.com. Attention places limitées !

⚠️ Ouverture des portes à 19H30 / Concert à 20h30 ⚠️

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Tarif : 15€ + 3€ (adhésion annuelle avec un verre offert)

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

2022-11-27T18:30:00+01:00

2022-11-27T22:00:00+01:00 Anne-Laure Etienne / Rita Scaglia

