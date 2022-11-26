LAURA PERRUDIN La Mesón, 26 novembre 2022, Marseille.

Ouverture des portes à 19H30 / Concert à 20h30

LAURA PERRUDIN

Chanteuse, harpiste, compositrice, productrice et autrice, Laura Perrudin est remarquée dès 2015 et la sortie de l’album Impressions, par le Monde, la BBC, FiP ou les Inrocks. Suit Poisons &

Antidotes en 2017, ovni pop reposant sur l’utilisation de la harpe chromatique électrique. Laura Perrudin compose un univers personnel qui se matérialise à merveille lors de concerts où elle enfile

la panoplie de la parfaite geek : pédales d’effet, laptop et looper multipistes.

Elle s’est produite sur de très nombreuses scènes françaises et internationales, des scènes pop indépendantes (Transmusicales, Eurosonic Noorderslag, PopKultur Festival Berlin, MaMA…) aux plus

prestigieuses scènes jazz (Théâtre Antique de jazz à Vienne, Winterjazz Fest NYC, EFG London Jazz fest, Jazz à la Villette, Paris Jazz Festival…). Avec l’album Perspectives & Avatars paru en

2020, elle creuse le sillon d’une pop, de plus en plus soul, électrique et dansante.

