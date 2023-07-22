MAZ’ART #1 La Mazure Isigny-le-Buat, 22 juillet 2023, Isigny-le-Buat.

Isigny-le-Buat,Manche

Organisé par l’association Sol’Art System. Marché artisanal interactif, expositions, etc dès 14h.

Live performance et DJ SET de 18h à minuit.

Mais aussi du jonglage, du graff’ et de la peinture !.

2023-07-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 . .

La Mazure Les Biards

Isigny-le-Buat 50540 Manche Normandie



Organized by the Sol’Art System association. Interactive craft market, exhibitions, etc. from 2pm.

Live performance and DJ SET from 6pm to midnight.

But also juggling, graffiti and painting!

Organizado por la asociación Sol’Art System. Mercado interactivo de artesanía, exposiciones, etc. a partir de las 14:00 h.

Actuaciones en directo y DJ SET de 18:00 a 24:00.

Pero también malabares, graffiti y pintura

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Sol’Art System. Interaktiver Kunsthandwerksmarkt, Ausstellungen, etc. ab 14 Uhr.

Live-Performance und DJ SET von 18 Uhr bis Mitternacht.

Aber auch Jonglieren, Graff’ und Malen!

