LA MASCHERA DI CERA (ITALY) SPIRIT OF 66, 17 mars 2023, VERVIERS.

LA MASCHERA DI CERA (ITALY) SPIRIT OF 66. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-17 à 20:00 (2023-03-17 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros.

Maschera di Cera return at the Spirit of 66 after 17 years to celebrate the 20th anniversary from their first album, with an anthologic concert with all the epics of their glorious Italian prog sound. With the three founding members (Alessandro Corvaglia: vocals/acoustic guitar, Agostino Macor: keyboards, Fabio Zuffanti: bass/back vocals) assisted on stage by drummer Andrea Orlando (La Coscienza di Zeno, Finisterre) and sax/flute payer Martin Grice (Delirium) Cult Italian Prog Band…

SPIRIT OF 66 VERVIERS Place du Martyr, 16 4800

