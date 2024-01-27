Festival d’Hiver Arte Flamenco – Atelier Baile La Marensine Soustons
Festival d’Hiver Arte Flamenco – Atelier Baile La Marensine Soustons, 27 janvier 2024, Soustons.
Soustons,Landes
avec Soledad Cuesta. Pour les 9/12 ans. Sur réservation ou sur place..
2024-01-27 fin : 2024-01-27 . EUR.
La Marensine Rue Jean Moulin
Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
with Soledad Cuesta. For 9/12 year-olds. By reservation or on site.
con Soledad Cuesta. Para niños de 9/12 años. Con reserva o in situ.
mit Soledad Cuesta. Für Kinder von 9/12 Jahren. Mit Reservierung oder vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OTI LAS