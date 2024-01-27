Festival d’Hiver Arte Flamenco – Atelier Baile La Marensine Soustons, 27 janvier 2024, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

avec Soledad Cuesta. Pour les 9/12 ans. Sur réservation ou sur place..

2024-01-27 fin : 2024-01-27 . EUR.

La Marensine Rue Jean Moulin

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



with Soledad Cuesta. For 9/12 year-olds. By reservation or on site.

con Soledad Cuesta. Para niños de 9/12 años. Con reserva o in situ.

mit Soledad Cuesta. Für Kinder von 9/12 Jahren. Mit Reservierung oder vor Ort.

