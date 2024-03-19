LA MARELLE DES SOUVENIRS de et par Catherine Drouot Espace Gartempe Montmorillon, mardi 19 mars 2024.

One woman show où émotions et humour nous font revisiter les mots entendus pendant l’enfance la puissance et l’impact des mots. SEMAINE NATIONALE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE. Public adulte.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-19 20:00:00

fin : 2024-03-19 21:30:00

Espace Gartempe 6 boulevard du Terrier Blanc

Montmorillon 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

L’événement LA MARELLE DES SOUVENIRS de et par Catherine Drouot Montmorillon a été mis à jour le 2024-02-10 par ACAP