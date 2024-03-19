LA MARELLE DES SOUVENIRS de et par Catherine Drouot Espace Gartempe Montmorillon, mardi 19 mars 2024.

LA MARELLE DES SOUVENIRS de et par Catherine Drouot One woman show où émotions et humour nous font revisiter les mots entendus pendant l’enfance : la puissance et l’impact des mots. SEMAINE NATIONALE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE. Public adulte. Mardi 19 mars, 20h00 Espace Gartempe Gratuit. Info auprès du Relais Petite Enfance CCVG.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-19T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T21:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-19T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T21:30:00+01:00

Espace Gartempe 6 boulevard du Terrier Blanc 86500 Montmorillon Montmorillon 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 63 19 51 24 »}]

spectacle humour