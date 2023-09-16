SPIRITUAL GANGSTA La Marbrerie Montreuil, 16 septembre 2023, Montreuil.

SPIRITUAL GANGSTA 16 et 17 septembre La Marbrerie

Anaïs B invite aux platines : Hey Bony – Dre Tala – So High

Anaïs B :

>> insta : @iamanaisb

>> souncloud : https://soundcloud.com/anaisb_24

Hey Bony :

>> insta : @hey.bony

>> soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/heybony

So High :

>> insta : @iamsosohigh

>> soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/iamsosohigh

Dre Tala :

>> insta : @dre_tala

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T22:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T23:59:00+02:00

2023-09-17T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-17T04:00:00+02:00

afrobeat club