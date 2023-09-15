CHUTE LIBRE PRÉSENTE VENT ARRIÈRE La Marbrerie Montreuil, 15 septembre 2023, Montreuil.

CHUTE LIBRE PRÉSENTE VENT ARRIÈRE 15 et 16 septembre La Marbrerie

Vent arrière [masculin] :

Circonstances favorables pour aller de l’avant.

—— Concerts • Exposition • DJ Sets ——

Comme toujours et pour votre plus grand ravissement, il s’agit d’un évènement pluridisciplinaire mettant en scène plusieurs manifestations artistiques sur une soirée : exposition, concerts et DJ sets. Une programmation qui nous va à ravir : des artistes internationaux.ales et reconnu.e.s vont se mêler aux locaux, qui ont plus d’un rythme et plus d’une création à vous révéler !Pour nous, le vent arrière est ce vent favorable qui pousse les artistes toujours plus loin dans leurs créations, celui qui les entraîne sur le devant de la scène. C’est pourquoi nous avons voulu avec cet événement valoriser la création sous plusieurs formes, en invitant notamment des musicien.ne.s d’envergure pour faire rayonner les créations des artistes émergent.e.s et proposer une expérience riche et variée.

—— LINE-UP ——

DJ SETS

> Kepler

https://on.soundcloud.com/serzJ

https://www.instagram.com/kepler__uk/

> Idris Bena

https://on.soundcloud.com/hyu7D

https://www.instagram.com/benaidris/

> Chute Libre résidents

https://on.soundcloud.com/Cy7xC

CONCERTS

> Sheng

https://www.instagram.com/s.hen.g/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0mAIVu2rtpW9TYcbp88wqn…

> Nell Widmer

https://www.instagram.com/nellwidmer/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Wt1O2klP0ptRHnUwBjQx2…

—— EXPOSITION ——

> Constance Valéro

https://www.instagram.com/supbpstance/

> Natasha Nina Andersen

https://www.instagram.com/natashagatasha/

+ D’autres invités à venir – patience, on vous tient rapidement !

—— COMPORTEMENT ——

Chute Libre a vocation à entretenir un environnement sûr où chacun.e peut librement s’exprimer, artistiquement et humainement. La tolérance et le respect sont de mise et nous n’accepterons aucun comportement déplacé.

Tout manquement entraînera un bannissement définitif de nos événements.

—— ART ——

Visuel by Sarita Ibalia

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-15T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-15T23:59:00+02:00

2023-09-16T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T03:00:00+02:00

exposition concert