BOBOXA INVITE MILLOS KAISER & GROOVE BOYS PROJECT 8 et 9 septembre La Marbrerie

Olá a todos !!

Après le succès de notre dernière tasse de thé en février dernier, nous sommes de retour pour une deuxième édition le Vendredi 8 septembre à la fameuse Marbrerie de Montreuil !

Un bon moyen de se retrouver pour fêter la rentrée !

La recette est la même qu’à Londres, les profits générés par cet évent iront à l’asso caritative: “Andes, les épiceries solidaires” (plus d’infos sur notre IG). En terme d’ambiance, attendez-vous à un esprit convivial, notre décoration fait maison, DJ sets et live de qualité mariant nos styles de prédilection, house, disco, italo, world… avec une touche plus particulièrement brésilienne pour celle-ci, car on reçoit Millos Kaiser, monument de l’effervescente scène brésilienne électronique actuelle, dans le cadre de son European tour !!

Nous avons également la chance d’accueillir Groove Boys Project pour un live endiablé en début de soirée ! Nous vous invitons à venir tôt dès 19h pour aussi profiter: d’un autre live, celui de RCR (Boni de Boboxa), de la terrasse, des options dîner prévues, ainsi que les différents espaces de la Marbrerie. Nous allons aussi diffuser le match de rugby France – Nouvelle Zélande dans une des salles sur grand écran pour les fans !

Millos Kaiser : https://soundcloud.com/milloskaiser

Groove Boys Project (Live) : https://soundcloud.com/groove-boys-project

Boboxa DJ sets & RCR (Live) : https://soundcloud.com/boboxamusic

Artwork par le talentueux @mironescu

https://ateliercamironesco.cargo.site/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-08T23:59:00+02:00

2023-09-09T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-09T03:00:00+02:00

house disco