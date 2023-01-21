TERRAIN TOUNDRA : UMRU, EPIPHAGI, JEUNE GDB, MOESHA 13, B3B LAURA TRANCE, STELLA K, KARLFROYE La Marbrerie, 21 janvier 2023, Montreuil.

TERRAIN TOUNDRA : UMRU, EPIPHAGI, JEUNE GDB, MOESHA 13, B3B LAURA TRANCE, STELLA K, KARLFROYE 21 et 22 janvier 2023 La Marbrerie

TARIFS Early bird : 7€ Regular : 9€ Sur place : 12€ Disponible sur Pass Culture

Pour démarrer très fort 2023, la Toundra et la Marbrerie présentent la 3eme édition de Terrain Toundra !

https://soundcloud.com/aventures_sportives Jeune GDB

https://soundcloud.com/jeunegdb MOESHA 13

https://soundcloud.com/moesha13officiel umru

https://soundcloud.com/umru B3B Laura Trance, Stella K & Karlfroye

https://soundcloud.com/laura-trance

https://soundcloud.com/stellamakina

https://soundcloud.com/karlfroye & more TBA …

Poster : Mélanie Cot @cot.melanie INFOS PRATIQUES

Ouverture des portes : 19h

Ouverture de la cantine : 19h30

Concerts : à partir de 20h30 jusqu’à 2h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-21T19:00:00+01:00

2023-01-22T02:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d'évènement: Montreuil, Seine-Saint-Denis

Lieu La Marbrerie
Adresse 21 rue Alexis Lepère 93100 Montreuil
Ville Montreuil

La Marbrerie Montreuil Seine-Saint-Denis https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montreuil/

Montreuil Seine-Saint-Denis