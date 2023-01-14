HORS-SOL — ??????? ?? ???? — OLIVER HAFENBAUER, GAUVAIN, SOYOON, S.TELECOM, HORS-SOL La Marbrerie Montreuil Catégories d’évènement: Montreuil

HORS-SOL — ??????? ?? ???? — OLIVER HAFENBAUER, GAUVAIN, SOYOON, S.TELECOM, HORS-SOL La Marbrerie, 14 janvier 2023, Montreuil. HORS-SOL — ??????? ?? ???? — OLIVER HAFENBAUER, GAUVAIN, SOYOON, S.TELECOM, HORS-SOL 14 et 15 janvier 2023 La Marbrerie

13

???????? ??? ?????, ?? ?? ??́?ℎ??????? ??? ?̂???, ???? ??? ?????? ????????? ?? ?’ℎ????… La Marbrerie 21 rue Alexis Lepère 93100 Montreuil Montreuil 93100 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France ۝ ?????? ?????????? (Die Orakel)

soundcloud.com/die-orakel ۝ ???????

soundcloud.com/siregauvain ۝ ??????

soundcloud.com/soyyoon ۝ ?.???????

soundcloud.com/s_telecom ۝ ????-???

soundcloud.com/hors-sol ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ????? Corner Tattoo

Espace chill

Soundsystem renforcé

Food (vegan friendly) ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ??????? Nous défendons une fête respectueuse et bienveillante, où chacun doit pouvoir se sentir à sa place. Tous les comportements suivants conduiront à une exclusion de nos évènements : ⠶ Violences, harcèlement

⠶ Non respect du non-consentement d’autrui

⠶ Racisme, homophobie, transphobie, sexisme ou autre comportement discriminatoire Notre charte : horssol.net/charte ??????? : ?ℎ??? ?????????????

