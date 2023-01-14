HORS-SOL — ??????? ?? ???? — OLIVER HAFENBAUER, GAUVAIN, SOYOON, S.TELECOM, HORS-SOL La Marbrerie Montreuil
HORS-SOL — ??????? ?? ???? — OLIVER HAFENBAUER, GAUVAIN, SOYOON, S.TELECOM, HORS-SOL 14 et 15 janvier 2023 La Marbrerie
???????? ??? ?????, ?? ?? ??́?ℎ??????? ??? ?̂???, ???? ??? ?????? ????????? ?? ?’ℎ????…
La Marbrerie 21 rue Alexis Lepère 93100 Montreuil Montreuil 93100 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France
?????? ?????????? (Die Orakel)
soundcloud.com/die-orakel
???????
soundcloud.com/siregauvain
??????
soundcloud.com/soyyoon
?.???????
soundcloud.com/s_telecom
????-???
soundcloud.com/hors-sol
?????
Corner Tattoo
Espace chill
Soundsystem renforcé
Food (vegan friendly)
???????
Nous défendons une fête respectueuse et bienveillante, où chacun doit pouvoir se sentir à sa place. Tous les comportements suivants conduiront à une exclusion de nos évènements :
⠶ Violences, harcèlement
⠶ Non respect du non-consentement d’autrui
⠶ Racisme, homophobie, transphobie, sexisme ou autre comportement discriminatoire
Notre charte : horssol.net/charte
??????? : ?ℎ??? ?????????????
2023-01-14T17:30:00+01:00
2023-01-15T05:00:00+01:00