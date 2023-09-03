La Marche Bleue – Pour l’association Mill’Autisme La Maladrerie Millau, 3 septembre 2023, Millau.

Millau,Aveyron

Une marche au profit de l’association Mill’Autisme !.

2023-09-03 fin : 2023-09-03 . 6 EUR.

La Maladrerie

Millau 12100 Aveyron Occitanie



A walk for the benefit of the Mill’Autisme association!

¡Una marcha a beneficio de la asociación Mill’Autisme!

Eine Wanderung zu Gunsten des Vereins Mill’Autisme!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE MILLAU