Jeudi 16 novembre, 20h30 La Maison Soirée de 16 à 27 €
PART 1 : Paul Lay « Full Solo »
Si l’on ne compte plus les jazzmen qui se sont attachés à faire swinguer Bach, Beethoven est loin d’avoir suscité autant de vocations. Trop intimidant, le compositeur de la Symphonie « héroïque » ? Pas pour Paul Lay ! … > https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/paul-lay
PART 2 : Avishai Cohen
Attention, un Avishai Cohen peut en cacher un autre ! Après la venue de son homonyme contrebassiste il y a deux ans, c’est au tour du trompettiste de retrouver la scène de D’Jazz Nevers, pour notre plus grand bonheur… > https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/avishai-cohen-quartet
2023-11-16T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-16T23:30:00+01:00
concert jazz
