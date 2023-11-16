Paul Lay « Full solo » + Avishai Cohen La Maison Nevers Catégories d’Évènement: Nevers

Nièvre Paul Lay « Full solo » + Avishai Cohen La Maison Nevers, 16 novembre 2023, Nevers. Paul Lay « Full solo » + Avishai Cohen Jeudi 16 novembre, 20h30 La Maison Soirée de 16 à 27 € PART 1 : Paul Lay « Full Solo »

Si l’on ne compte plus les jazzmen qui se sont attachés à faire swinguer Bach, Beethoven est loin d’avoir suscité autant de vocations. Trop intimidant, le compositeur de la Symphonie « héroïque » ? Pas pour Paul Lay ! … > https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/paul-lay PART 2 : Avishai Cohen

Attention, un Avishai Cohen peut en cacher un autre ! Après la venue de son homonyme contrebassiste il y a deux ans, c’est au tour du trompettiste de retrouver la scène de D’Jazz Nevers, pour notre plus grand bonheur… > https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/avishai-cohen-quartet La Maison Maison de la culture de Nevers Nevers 58000 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« link »: « https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/paul-lay »}, {« link »: « https://djazznevers.com/festival/djazz-nevers-festival-37/avishai-cohen-quartet »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-16T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-16T23:30:00+01:00

concert jazz © Sam Harfouche / ECM Records

