Exposition « Horizons » de Nathalie Straseele à La Maison Jacob La Maison Jacob Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie, 4 juin 2023, Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie.

Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie,Lot

« …Le dessin et l’écriture me sont naturels depuis l’enfance. Pour la peinture, j’ai suivi des ateliers d’artistes. Je me consacre à mon activité d’artiste auteur depuis 2010.

En 2011, au début de ma carrière d’artiste à l’occasion de l’anniversaire du traité d’Utrecht, j’ai été invitée à exposer mon travail dans la petite chapelle de Wervik- Belgique en zone flamande, sur ce thème : ‘les frontières ne sont pas éternelles’.

Les lignes de force et les perspectives cachées m’inspirent.

En peinture, et notamment pendant les période de confinement, j’ai travaillé des paysages, espaces et horizons, cherchant ce qui passe et se montre à l’entre-deux. Ce travail a été exposé en 2023 lors du printemps des poètes sur le thème : ‘frontières’. »

Nathalie Straseele.

La Maison Jacob

Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie 46170 Lot Occitanie



« …Drawing and writing have come naturally to me since childhood. For painting, I attended artists’ workshops. I have been working as an artist-author since 2010.

In 2011, at the start of my career as an artist, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Treaty of Utrecht, I was invited to exhibit my work in the small chapel in Wervik-Belgium in the Flemish zone, on the theme: ?borders are not eternal?

Lines of force and hidden perspectives inspire me.

In painting, and particularly during periods of confinement, I have worked on landscapes, spaces and horizons, looking for what passes and shows itself in the in-between. This work was exhibited in 2023 during the ‘printemps des poètes’ on the theme: ‘frontiers’. »

Nathalie Straseele

« Dibujar y escribir me han salido de forma natural desde la infancia. En cuanto a la pintura, asistí a talleres de artistas. Trabajo como artista y autora desde 2010.

En 2011, al principio de mi carrera como artista, con motivo del aniversario del Tratado de Utrecht, me invitaron a exponer mi obra en la pequeña capilla de Wervik (Bélgica), en la zona flamenca, sobre el tema: ?las fronteras no son eternas?

Las líneas de fuerza y las perspectivas ocultas me inspiran.

En pintura, y en particular durante los periodos de confinamiento, trabajé sobre paisajes, espacios y horizontes, buscando lo que pasa y se muestra entre ellos. Esta obra se expuso en 2023 durante el Festival de Poesía de Primavera sobre el tema de las « fronteras »

Nathalie Straseele

« …Zeichnen und Schreiben sind mir seit meiner Kindheit in Fleisch und Blut übergegangen. Für die Malerei habe ich an Künstlerworkshops teilgenommen. Seit 2010 widme ich mich meiner Tätigkeit als Künstlerin und Autorin.

Im Jahr 2011, zu Beginn meiner Künstlerkarriere, wurde ich anlässlich des Jahrestags des Vertrags von Utrecht eingeladen, meine Arbeiten in der kleinen Kapelle in Wervik- Belgien in der flämischen Zone auszustellen, mit dem Thema: ?

Kraftlinien und verborgene Perspektiven inspirieren mich.

In der Malerei habe ich, insbesondere während der Zeit der Eingrenzung, Landschaften, Räume und Horizonte bearbeitet und dabei nach dem gesucht, was dazwischen liegt und sich zeigt. Diese Arbeit wurde 2023 während des Dichterfrühlings zum Thema ‘Grenzen’ ausgestellt. »

Nathalie Straseele

