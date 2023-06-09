JUST NO WHY La Maison Hantée Marseille, 9 juin 2023, Marseille.

JUST NO WHY Vendredi 9 juin, 20h30 La Maison Hantée Entrée libre

http://www.justnowhy.com/

https://youtu.be/pcT9p1WmlCM

La Maison Hantée 10 rue Vian, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Stuck by Just Nø Whÿ

It's been so long since we spoke
How I wish we could really talk
But everything gets in our way
Not enough time, so much to say

When the day turns into night
All we ever do is fight
Anger's more than I can bear
Is there something left to share?

Every day is a new ordeal
Spitting words of stainless steel
- Will you shut your stereo!
- I used to be your Romeo!

We just can't agree on anything
Shout at each other every morning
Then even the Sun looks grey
'Sorry' seems so hard to say

Oh I could live alone
It could even be fun
Oh but I won't let you down
For you are just the one

Memories are like kaleidoscopes
Tears silently dissolved our hopes
Now that our dreams went South
Venomous words fill our mouth
Feelings are kept like souvenirs
Useful to keep away the tears
We listen but we can't hear
Problems never disappear

Oh you could live alone
It could even be fun
Oh but you won't let me down
For I am just the one

So is this how the story goes?
Will it get better? No one knows
We're two sides of the same coin
Back to back, still we are joined

All these years and nothing new
All that I ever wanted is you
After all that we've been through
No doubt our love is true

Oh we could live alone
It could even be fun
Oh but we are one not two
It's me stuck with you

Lyrics & music: Just Nø Whÿ

Personnel
Her: J
Him: H
Drums & backing vocals: Bøss
Guitar & backing vocals: Alän
Bass & vocals: NïK

