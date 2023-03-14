Projection de film : Pas d’chicane dans ma cabane! La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis), 14 mars 2023, Washington.

Projection de film : Pas d’chicane dans ma cabane! Mardi 14 mars, 19h00 La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis)

Each attendee must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID matching the name on the reservationenter the Embassy. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp.

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis) 4101 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007 Georgetown Washington 20057 Washington

As part of the 2023 D.C. Francophonie Cultural Festival, the Québec Government Office in Washington and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film “How to Get Your Parents to Divorce” (Original title: “Pas de chicane dans ma cabane”) by Québécoise director Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers. (2022) l 1h28m l French with English subtitles. Rated PG

A tasting of maple products will be offered, flavours of an authentic Québécoise cabane à sucre (sugar shack) during le temps des sucres!

Synopsis : 12-year-old Justine believes that she will be happier once her parents are divorced. The only problem? They have no intention of doing so. Tired of the fighting and bickering at home, Justine rallies her friends and tries everything to put her plan into action.



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-15T00:00:00+01:00

2023-03-15T02:00:00+01:00

© IMDB