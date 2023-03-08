Projection de film : Freda La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis), 8 mars 2023, Washington.

Projection de film : Freda Mardi 7 mars, 19h00 La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis)

SECURITY RULES: Each attendee must have a ticket registered in their name and a government-issued ID matching the name on the reservation to enter the Embassy. Due to strict security measures, please arrive on time, doors will be closed at 7 p.m. sharp.

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

La Maison française (Ambassade de France aux États-Unis) 4101 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007 Georgetown Washington 20057 Washington

E﻿ach year, the DC Francophonie Festival offers a variety of events related to the Francophonie. The Embassy of France and the Maison Française are hosting a series of 4 movies focusing on youth. For this opening event, the Embassy of Haïti and Embassy of France are proud to offer a free screening of the movie “Freda”. Movie in Haitian Creole and French, with English subtitles.

Freda lives with her family in a poor neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. They make ends meet thanks to their small street shop. Faced with precarious living conditions and the rise of violence in Haiti, each of them wonders whether to stay or leave. Freda wants to believe in the future of her country.

T﻿he screening will be followed by a discussion between Haitian director Gessica Généus and Dr Isabel Rivero-Vila, French teacher at American University and moviemaker ; and a Q&A with the audience.



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-08T01:00:00+01:00

2023-03-08T03:30:00+01:00

© IMDB